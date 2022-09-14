EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $13.27 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 236,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

