EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 426 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
