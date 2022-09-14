EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.