EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

