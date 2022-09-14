EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $361.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

