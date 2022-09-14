EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $408.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.94.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

