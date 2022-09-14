EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

