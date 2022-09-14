EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,057,000. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $644.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

