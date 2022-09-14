Equilibria (XEQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Million

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Equilibria has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Equilibria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equilibria has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $29,632.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Equilibria Coin Profile

Equilibria is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Equilibria

