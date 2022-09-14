Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.30. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQX. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.39.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

