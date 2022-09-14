Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.73. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 18,202 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

