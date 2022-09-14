Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anglo American plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Investec downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,722.22.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of NGLOY opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

