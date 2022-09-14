Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Dawson James issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kintara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.03. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) by 1,210.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

