Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.9 %
EQC stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
