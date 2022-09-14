Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

EQC stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

