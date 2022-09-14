Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0035 (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $16,647.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.39 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,873.49 or 0.99941965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065887 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

