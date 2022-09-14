Eric Swayze Sells 460 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $20,493.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,188.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,816,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,902 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

