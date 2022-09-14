Eska Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Million (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,363.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
Eska (ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com.
Eska Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Eska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eska and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.