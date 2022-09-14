EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $106,561.03 and approximately $198.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.