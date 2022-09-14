Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Insiders

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.



