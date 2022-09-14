Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $409.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.46 and a 200 day moving average of $432.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

