Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

