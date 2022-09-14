EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,187.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $16,187.00 and $69,128.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00226481 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.