EventChain Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $29,421.95 and approximately $12,214.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,918.42 or 0.99996760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.82 or 1.00043938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065623 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

