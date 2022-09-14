Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.
ENOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.
Enovis Stock Performance
Shares of ENOV stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Enovis
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
