Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

