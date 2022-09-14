Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Robert Hayman Buys 1,091 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman bought 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $11,760.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Hayman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35.
Evolus Stock Performance
Evolus stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $562.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.01. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
