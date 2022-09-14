Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.17.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.