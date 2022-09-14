Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €19.27 ($19.66) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.97.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.