Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Neutral

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LGGNY opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

