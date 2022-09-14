Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 31.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,731,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,455,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at 26.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is 35.01. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of 18.31 and a 12-month high of 30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

