Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.30.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.01. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.43%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

