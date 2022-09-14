ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $48,061.78 and approximately $61.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

