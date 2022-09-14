Exeedme Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $228,981.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 261.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. The official website for Exeedme is www.exeedme.com. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

