Exen Coin (BTXN) 1-Day Volume Hits $139,423.00

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. Exen Coin has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $139,423.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
