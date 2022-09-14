Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0091

Expanse (EXP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $171,530.21 and $6,406.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.86 or 0.08019102 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

