Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

