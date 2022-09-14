Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Brian D. Truelove Sells 2,778 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Expro Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Expro Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Expro Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 210,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

