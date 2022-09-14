EYES Protocol Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. EYES Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EYES Protocol Coin Profile

EYES Protocol was first traded on August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EYES Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EYES Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

