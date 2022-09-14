Ezra Beyman Purchases 49,300 Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) CEO Ezra Beyman bought 49,300 shares of Reliance Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ezra Beyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Ezra Beyman bought 10,100 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $7,878.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Ezra Beyman purchased 1,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $910.00.
Reliance Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of RELI stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.
Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.
