FairGame Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $911,434.20 and $301,976.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.
- Diamond (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010872 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.
FairGame Coin Profile
FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.
Buying and Selling FairGame
