Fanspel (FAN) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fanspel has a total market cap of $13,031.34 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fanspel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Fanspel Profile

Fanspel (CRYPTO:FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Fanspel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fanspel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanspel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.