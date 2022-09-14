FaraLand (FARA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,409.00

FaraLand (FARA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, FaraLand has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FaraLand has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $56,409.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FaraLand Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.

FaraLand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faraland is an NFT project focusing on a true Play-to-Earn game. Users can summon Heroes with different races and equip them with powerful items and sending them into expeditions to earn valuable resources.”

