Farmland Protocol (FAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,292.00

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a market cap of $3.37 million and $77,292.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Farmland Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Farmland Protocol Profile

Farmland Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance.

Farmland Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farmland Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Farmland Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Farmland Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Farmland Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Farmland Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.