Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,923,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 61.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fastenal by 43.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

