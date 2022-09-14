Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

