Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0910 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $67.87 million and $23.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00093200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00066990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007638 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

