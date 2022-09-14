Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Raised to GBX 935 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVTF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,562.78.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $11.13 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

