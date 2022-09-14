FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FibSWAP DEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FibSWAP DEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

