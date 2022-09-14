FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
