Filecoin Price Tops $5.87 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00029413 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $202.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 225.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 282,204,129 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

