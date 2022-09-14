Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$477,900.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 29,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,916,000.

James Andrew Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of Filo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total value of C$380,767.00.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Filo Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

